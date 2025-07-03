TikTok creators driving luxury growth for younger consumers

TikTok is continuing to drive growth for luxury brands, especially with younger consumers and first-time buyers, through creator-generated content and peer validation, according to new data from the social media platform and research company AYTM.

According to a study of more than 3,000 luxury consumers across the UK, US, France and Italy in May 2025, TikTok has become one of the fastest-growing channels for discovery, decision-making and direct purchase in luxury fashion.

The shift it states reflects broader industry patterns, with around two-thirds citing social media, rather than traditional offline media, as their entry point into the category, according to the BCG, True-Luxury Global Consumer Insight, 2023 report.

For first-time luxury buyers, the journey no longer begins with a storefront "but with a scroll," explains the research. Through relatable creator-led content on the ‘For You’ page, TikTok is enabling more organic, relatable paths to purchase, driven by creators and peer validation.

The data reveals that TikTok users are more likely to discover luxury brands via social user-generated content (38 percent) and creator videos (32 percent). This increases to 41 percent and 33 percent for UK users and 42 percent and 37 percent for US users.

TikTok also adds that creators play a “vital role” in decoding everything from craftsmanship and pricing to fit and styling, helping audiences navigate luxury with clarity and confidence, as one in four (26 percent) TikTok luxury shoppers say they wait for creator reviews before buying, and a third (32 percent) discover brands through creators.

TikTok is fast becoming the social media platform for luxury purchase discovery

The conversation also continues in the comment section on the social media platform, with luxury buyers increasingly going there for validation, asking for authenticity checks, sizing advice and peer recommendations. TikTok Marketing Science Internal Data, from January 2022 to April 2025, notes a 113 percent year-on-year increase in comments on luxury fashion content, highlighting how community discussion is becoming a crucial part of the decision-making process.

The research also indicates that 70 percent of the TikTok luxury audience have spent more than 1,000 pounds on a single fashion item, often after watching peer-led content.

The platform is also sparking new behaviours, with 15 percent of users purchasing a luxury fashion item directly after seeing it on the platform, while many more save content, revisit it, and return ready to buy. Using TikTok as a source for luxury buying increases to 18 percent for UK users and 20 percent for the US.

One in four luxury shoppers also adds that they now purchase second-hand items inspired by TikTok trends, with one in three acting on personalised recommendations via creator content.

TikTok adds that the data also shows how users of its platform are “rewriting the rules,” making luxury increasingly personal with a focus on “taste, creativity, and identity”. Nearly half (47 percent) of TikTok users now define luxury as a form of self-expression rather than status, associating it with empowerment and individuality. This number increases to 56 percent for UK users and 52 percent for US users.

This shift is also visible in what drives purchases, as 67 percent (UK) and 62 percent (US) of luxury shoppers on TikTok say their main reason for buying is to reward themselves. Hashtags like #selfgifting have seen a 110 percent surge in video views, highlighting the emotional motivations driving this new mindset.

Kristina Karassoulis, UK head of luxury at TikTok, said in a statement: "This research shows that what drives luxury purchases today isn't polish - it's proof. People want to hear from peers, not just brands.

“TikTok has become a place where credibility is built in the comments section and the path to purchase now runs through creators, conversations and community insight. It's the spark that luxury brands can't afford to ignore."