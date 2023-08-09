TikTok Shop launches fulfilment service in the UK

TikTok Shop, which enables brands to showcase and sell products via the social media platform, has launched a new logistic service for UK merchants, where it stores, picks, packs, and then ships their products.

The ‘Fulfilled by TikTok’ service is designed to make it easier for merchants using TikTok Shop in the UK to sell on the platform, taking over the time-consuming logistic elements so they can concentrate on marketing, content and product development.

The service offers same-day, automated fulfilment for all orders made by 7pm from Monday to Saturday, and a next working day delivery service. It also includes improved customer feedback and ratings through its instant messaging service and customer service employees.

To be eligible for the logistic service, merchants must be based in and delivering to the UK. Packages must not exceed a weight of 30 kilograms or a cubic volume of 31.5 cubic litres per shipment.

TikTok Shop charges fees for warehousing, shipping and other added value services such as labelling, pre-packing and inserting leaflets.

The social media giant said several of its UK merchants have been testing its new service and have seen “fantastic results,” including skincare and make-up brand The Beauty Crop, personal care brand Nature Spell and Middle Eastern clothing brand Sumayah.

Commenting on the using ‘Fulfilled by TikTok,’ Ning Cheah, founder of The Beauty Crop, said in a statement: "As a small independent company, it's always great to find ways to help make things more efficient. Since using FBT, we've seen volumes increase by 30 percent, shipping lead times drop by 36 percent and late dispatch rates drop by over 45 percent. It's made a huge difference."

Last month, TikTok opened its first-ever bricks-and-mortar pop-up on London’s Oxford Street showcasing UK merchants on its platform.