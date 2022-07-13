TikTok Shop will focus on UK, Southeast Asia for now

Last year, Chinese platform TikTok launched TikTok Shop, a livestream shopping option in the UK, its strongest market outside of Asia. This option was supposed to be introduced in strong European markets like Germany, France, Spain and Italy too, but this has not happened so far. Contrary to earlier reports, however, TikTok has not abandoned to roll out this shopping feature in those markets but it rather remains a long-term goal whose implementation will depend on the success in the UK market.

“We are always looking at ways to enhance our community's experience and regularly test new features that inspire creativity, bring joy and innovate the TikTok experience in markets around the world. Brands on TikTok have found a creative outlet to authentically connect with audiences, and we're excited to experiment with new commerce opportunities that enable our community to discover and engage with what they love,” said a TikTok spokesperson in response to a FashionUnited inquiry.

A new launch no doubt also wants to be well considered - such as macroeconomic factors, the local retail landscape, the availability of talent, and more. A new product like TikTok Shop also means a big investment of time and resources.

TikTok Shop was first launched in Indonesia last year, followed by recent launches in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines and Vietnam - an indicator that TikTok seems to be focusing on the Southeast Asian region for now.