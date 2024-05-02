TikTok's US e-commerce is soaring

TikTok's e-commerce platform experienced rapid growth in 2023, with over 500,000 merchants selling to US users by the end of the year, double the number from three months earlier, reported Bloomberg. Worldwide, the platform boasted more than 15 million sellers, adding over 6 million in the second half of the year.

Under heavy scrutiny in the US, where government officials have called for parent company ByteDance to divest its stake, the company emphasised its commitment to e-commerce safety, blocking 2 million sellers for failing to meet policy requirements and removing 1 million for violating guidelines.

TikTok views e-commerce as a significant avenue for future revenue growth, alongside a means to enhance user engagement and drive spending within the app, said the South China Morning Post.

Following the introduction of its Shop feature in Southeast Asia, TikTok expanded into key markets including the UK and, notably, the US last year.

Users now have the opportunity to browse and purchase products showcased in both posted and livestreamed videos directly from their TikTok feed, or through the platform's Marketplace tab, offering a more conventional online shopping experience.