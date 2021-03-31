TJX Companies announces quarterly dividend

The TJX Companies, Inc. has announced a quarterly dividend on its common stock of 26 cents per share payable June 3, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 13, 2021.

The TJX Companies is an off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of January 30, 2021, the end of the company’s fiscal year, the Company operated a total of 4,572 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and four e-commerce sites.

These include 1,271 T.J. Maxx, 1,131 Marshalls, 821 HomeGoods, 48 Sierra, and 34 Homesense stores.