TJX Companies revenue drops 31.8 percent for Q2

TJX Companies reported its net loss for Q2 slipped on Wednesday. Revenues decreased by 31.8 percent from the same period last year.

For Q2, the company's net profit was -214 million dollars, dropped from 759 million dollars last year. Furthermore, revenues decreased to 6,668 million dollars. Compared to 8 percent a year ago, the profit margin of the company decreased to -3 percent.

Under the leadership of CEO and President Ernie Herrman, The TJX Companies, having brands such as T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra Trading Post, and Homesenseis under its fold, is a leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashion. The retailer of apparel and home fashion is based and listed in the United States. Headquartered in Framingham and Massachusetts, The TJX Companies, Inc. offers apparel and home fashion.

As of 2020, TJX Companies has more than 286,000 employees and operates over 4,500 stores.

