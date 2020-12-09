TJX declares 13 percent rise in quarterly dividend

The TJX Companies, Inc. announced a quarterly dividend on its common stock of 26 cents per share payable March 4, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 11, 2021. This, the company said in a statement, represents a 13 percent increase in the per share dividend compared to the previous dividend paid in March 2020.

At the end of the company’s third quarter, TJX operated a total of 4,574 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and four e-commerce sites. These include 1,272 T.J. Maxx, 1,134 Marshalls, 821 HomeGoods, 48 Sierra, and 34 Homesense stores, as well as Tjmaxx.com, Marshalls.com and Sierra.com in the United States; 280 Winners, 143 HomeSense, and 102 Marshalls stores in Canada; 602 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as Tkmaxx.com in Europe; and 60 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia.