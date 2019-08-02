To meet demand, Page Industries plans to double capacity

With a rise in demand and support its aggressive growth plans, Page Industries plans to double its installed capacity from the existing 260 million pieces in the next five years. Engaged in manufacturing, distribution and marketing of innerwear, athleisure, sleepwear and swimwear for men, women and kids, Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of Jockey International Inc. of the US in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, the UAE, Oman and Qatar, and for Speedo International Ltd. (UK) in India and Sri Lanka.

The company’s units cover over 2.40 million sq. ft. in 14 locations in Karnataka and one location in Tamil Nadu. It is currently setting up a greenfield manufacturing facility on 27acre in Anantpur. The facility will manufacture menswear in this facility. The company will also set up a new unit at K.R. Pet near Mysore for manufacturing and raw material warehousing at a leased-out building by Q2 of 2019-20.