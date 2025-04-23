Toast partners with Kvatt to pilot reusable packaging

British fashion and lifestyle brand Toast is extending its approach to circularity beyond the lifecycle of its garments and into packaging with a new reusable packaging pilot programme designed to reduce single-use packaging waste across e-commerce.

Toast has partnered with innovative start-up Kvatt, founded by Swiss entrepreneur Gianfranco Bachtold, which is on a mission to reinvent the parcel shipping industry by offering durable, reusable packaging that’s traceable, returnable, and designed to last.

The new pilot will enable Toast customers to opt into Kvatt’s reusable packaging for a 3.99-pound fee, which covers the full lifecycle of the solution, from reverse logistics and professional cleaning to data tracking and carbon reporting.

Each Kvatt mailing bag is designed to be reused up to 10 times, helping to cut down on the cardboard, bubble wrap, and plastic that all too often ends up in landfills after a single use. Kvatt’s proprietary software monitors each bag’s journey, collecting detailed data to help brands and consumers understand their carbon impact and make more informed choices.

Commenting on the pilot, Rosie McKissock, brand director at Toast, said in a statement: “At Toast, we believe every decision, big or small, shapes the future. This pilot is one small step in our ongoing journey to reduce waste and tread more lightly.

“At 4:59pm on the day of our soft launch, our first customer chose reusable packaging. Just hours later, four more followed. This is exactly the kind of response that shows how ready people are for change.”

Toast is a brand rooted in considered design, known for its sustainability and circularity schemes, and last year it gave 4,751 garments a second life through its repaired, exchanged, renewed and reworn schemes. It believes that packaging should be no exception and its pilot with Kvatt is its way of “rethinking the everyday and building something better”.

Bachtold added: “Circularity is a team sport. We’re thrilled to work with Toast as an early adopter. Its willingness to trial and refine this solution is what paves the way for scalable change.”

Kvatt's pilot with Toast is part of a broader initiative involving Universal Works and Sirplus, brands committed to testing and scaling sustainable solutions in real-world retail environments.