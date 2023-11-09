Tod's increases nine-month sales by around 14 percent

The Italian fashion group Tod's SpA achieved a double-digit increase in sales in the first three quarters of the 2023 financial year. Strong growth in China and Europe more than offset weak demand in America. This emerged from an interim report that the parent company of the brands Tod's, Roger Vivier, Hogan and Fay published on Wednesday.

In the period from January to September, group sales amounted to 828.4 million euros and exceeded the corresponding previous year's level by 14.3 percent. Adjusted for exchange rate changes, revenue increased by 16.5 percent. All brands contributed to the significant increase with double-digit growth rates.

The growth driver was the Greater China region, which includes mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. Sales there increased by 25.0 percent (currency-adjusted +29.2 percent) to 264.1 million euros. In Italy it grew by 8.2 percent to 190.6 million euros, in the rest of Europe by 13.1 percent to 180.8 million euros.

In America, revenue amounted to 56.5 million euros, slightly below the level of the same period last year (-0.5 percent, -0.1 percent adjusted for currency effects). In the rest of the world, the group increased its sales by 12.9 percent (currency-adjusted +18.5 percent) to a total of 136.4 million euros, not least thanks to strong growth in Japan.