Tod’s sales increase 12 percent in FY23

In fiscal year 2023, Tod’s Group preliminary consolidated sales were 1,126.7 million euros, up 11.9 percent against FY 2022. At constant exchange rates, the group's revenues would amount to 1,147.5 million euros, up 14 percent.

These figures imply a growth of 7.5 percent in the fourth quarter, at constant rates, driven by the retail channel growth of 11.9 percent.

Commenting on the preliminary trading update, group’s chairman and CEO Diego Della Valle said: “Our Group achieved excellent sales results in the financial year; all brands recorded revenue double-digit growth, at constant exchange rates. Considering the good quality of these figures, we are very positive about the income results that we will be able to obtain, as well as about the excellent future growth potential of our group.”

Tod’s posts sales growth across brand portfolio

The company reported sales of 562.9 million euros for Tod's brand, up 10.4 percent at reported rates and 12.8 percent at constant rates. The Roger Vivier brand sales of 286.7 million euros were up 16.5 percent reported and 19.4 percent at constant exchange.

The company’s Hogan and Fay brands reported sales of 214.2 million euros and 60.4 million euros, respectively. Hogan sales increased by 9.3 percent reported and 10.1 percent at constant rates, while Fay brand sales rose 13.2 percent reported and 13.1 percent at constant exchange rate.

Shoes sales reached 857.8 million euros, an increase of 10.4 percent reported and 12.4 percent at constant exchange, leather goods and accessories sales of 187.3 million euros were up 16.6 percent reported and 19.8 percent at constant exchange, and apparel sales of 79.1 million euros increased 16.7 percent reported and 17.4 percent at constant rates.

All core Tod’s markets post growth

The company reported an increase across geographic regions with sales in Italy of 263.9 million euros, up 4.9 percent at current and constant exchange rates. Europe excluding Italy, with sales of 239.6 million euros increased 10.5 percent reported and 10.4 percent at constant exchange.

The Americas region with 85 million euros in revenues was up 3.5 percent or 4.3 percent at constant rates. Greater China sales of 356.7 million euros rose 24.2 percent reported and 28.2 percent at constant exchange and Rest of the World revenues of 181.5 million euros increased 7.2 percent or 12.5 percent at constant exchange rate.

As of December 31, 2023, the group's distribution network consisted of 345 DOS and 99 franchised stores.