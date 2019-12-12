Tom Tailor Q3 profits drops 3 percent

Tom Tailor reported its net profit for Q3 slipped on Thursday. Revenues decreased by 1.4 percent from the same period last year.

For Q3, the company's net profit was 118 million euros, slipped from 122 million euros last year. Revenues slipped to 211 million euros. Compared to 57 percent a year ago, the profit margin of the company slipped to 56 percent.

Tom Tailor Holding (ETR: TTI) is a German lifestyle clothing company. It was founded in 1962 in Hamburg. Tom Tailor mainly provides classic and up-to-date casual wear and accessories for men, women, young adults and children. Tom Tailor is present in 35 countries.

As of 2019, Tom Tailor has more than 6,200 employees and operates over 500 stores.

