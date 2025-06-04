Tommy Hilfiger named as official apparel partner for Cadillac Formula 1 Team

Tommy Hilfiger, part of PVH Corp., is strengthening its ties with Formula 1 after signing a multi-year apparel and lifestyle sponsorship agreement with Cadillac, the new Formula 1 team backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, which is joining the grid in 2026.

In a statement, Tommy Hilfiger said it would bring its spirit of “fashiontainment” to F1 at a time when the sport’s popularity is at an all-time high, as well as bring together two American brands as the Cadillac Formula 1 Team prepares to become the first new addition to the motorsport since 2016.

“Two icons. One vision. A bold new era of American motorsport,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “We’re proud to continue our Formula 1 story alongside TWG Motorsports and Cadillac. We share a vision to honour the heritage of F1 while pushing it forward - celebrating where we come from, and reimagining where we can go. As the sport’s presence around the globe continues to soar, there’s never been a better time to dream big, and show the world what an American team can bring to the grid.”

As official apparel partners, the Cadillac F1 team kits will feature Tommy Hilfiger's signature design and iconology, while the designer fashion brand’s logo will also be displayed on the car, driver suits and helmets.

Tommy Hilfiger will also design fanwear collections, fusing its ‘Prep Made Modern’ aesthetic with the performance-driven codes of the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, which it states will challenge convention and set “a new standard for lifestyle partnerships in the sport”.

Graeme Lowdon, team principal at the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, added: “We are an American team representing one of the most iconic American brands of all time. Tommy Hilfiger too is an American icon, and the brand’s legacy in Formula 1 is unmatched.

“As we bring a bold new vision to the paddock, this partnership truly reflects the spirit of what we’re building. Together, we’re not only racing, but driving innovation that will shape the future of both entertainment and engineering.”

Over its 40-year history, Tommy Hilfiger has built a unique legacy across the world of sport, partnering with athletes and events across competitive sailing, golf, snow sports and football (soccer), and since the ‘90s it has sponsored Team Lotus, Ferrari, and Mercedes-AMG F1, and collaborated with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

The brand also recently unveiled a new APEXGP collection, closely tied to the ‘F1 The Movie’, fronted by brand ambassador Damson Idris, who stars in the movie, which is launching at the end of June.

Rytz Goldman, global brand president of Tommy Hilfiger, said: “From the very beginning, entertainment and sport have been part of our brand’s heritage. By doubling down in motorsport, we are excited to present a fresh expression of what’s possible when fashion evolves at the speed of pop culture.

“This iconic partnership continues our legacy of breaking boundaries, bringing style to the grid, and driving the future of Formula 1.”

The Cadillac F1 Team received final approval to join F1 in March 2025. Formed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, the team is looking to represent a bold new chapter in American participation on the global F1 stage. The team has operations in Fishers, Indiana and Charlotte, North Carolina in the US and at Silverstone in the UK.

The new team has yet to reveal its drivers, but an announcement is expected later in the summer. Dan Towriss, chief executive of Cadillac Formula 1 Team, added: “Tommy Hilfiger is an American original, and we’re proud to welcome them as our first official partner.

“This collaboration represents the fusion of two bold, innovative brands - where performance meets iconic style. As we build a team that reflects American ambition on the global F1 stage, this partnership sets the tone for what’s ahead.”