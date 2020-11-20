Tommy Hilfiger names Avery Baker as Chief Brand Officer

Tommy Hilfiger, owned by PVH Corp. has appointed Avery Baker as President and Chief Brand Officer, effective November 17, 2020. In the newly established role, the company said in a statement, Baker has global responsibility for the brand’s products, marketing and experiences across all categories, regions and channels.

“Avery has a deep sensitivity for the heritage and DNA of Tommy Hilfiger, with a track record of launching impactful consumer initiatives that drive both the brand and business,” said Martijn Hagman, CEO, Tommy Hilfiger global and PVH Europe, adding, “A commitment to aspirational products and world-class marketing sits at the heart of our vision to become a true global brand that leads with purpose.”

Since joining Tommy Hilfiger in 1998, Baker has held multiple roles across the company’s global offices, including chief marketing officer and chief brand officer. In mid-2019, the company added, Baker stepped away from her role to spend time focused on family, and she now returns to the organization.

“I believe that Tommy Hilfiger can have an enormous positive impact as a company that is loved as much for our actions as for the outstanding products we design. I’m thrilled to embark on this new journey with Tommy, Martijn, and our leadership teams in Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas, as we work to achieve the long-term potential in each region and transform the company from the inside out – from culture to consumer – to become a company built for the 2020’s.”

Baker was appointed the company’s chief brand officer in 2014 and brought together creative and business management to deliver a new brand vision, leveraging a combination of pop culture, fashion, technology and entertainment. She has driven transformational programs including Tommynow – the fashion industry’s largest and most successful “See Now, Buy now” runway show – and reignited the ‘90s-inspired Tommy Jeans labe. During her tenure, the high-profile partnerships established with influential tastemakers including Lewis Hamilton, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, KITH and Vetements increased brand relevance and expanded the company’s appeal to a new generation of fans.

Picture credit:Business Wire