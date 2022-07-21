Tommy Hilfiger opens ‘Tommy Play’ store in Roblox

Building on its already established presence in Roblox, Tommy Hilfiger has now opened a virtual ‘Tommy Play’ store in the open world platform.

It follows the launch of the brand’s ‘Tommy Play’ immersive social space, which opened its doors in June and is set to continue developing through ongoing content updates.

The new store nods to the brand’s heritage through animal statues inspired by the Bronx Zoo and tags from local street artists.

The store’s interior and stock was designed with help from some of the creatives that worked with the brand for its initial Roblox product launch in December 2021.

It will serve as a hub for the Tommy Jeans Pop collection, which includes products like puffers, windbreakers, hoodies and accessories.

Next to the retail space visitors can paint and unlock street dancing skills in the game, as well as gaining access to a secret space for parties.