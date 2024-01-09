Tommy Hilfiger partners with Redress for fashion design award

American designer brand Tommy Hilfiger has announced a strategic partnership with Hong Kong-based Asia-focused environmental NGO, which focuses on educating and empowering designers to accelerate the change to a circular fashion industry.

Tommy Hilfiger is joining forces with its sustainable design competition, the Redress Design Award 2024, which calls on emerging designers to showcase circular and sustainable fashion collections, and offering the first prize winner an opportunity to join its design team to work on a sustainable design project for retail and take part in mentorship seasons.

The winner will also receive a development fund of 6,400 US dollars to help their career, a high-performance lockstitch machine and an overlock sewing machine from Juki, and one-year individual access to all areas of Bloomsbury Fashion Central.

Dr Christina Dean, founder of Redress, said in a statement: “Fashion is one of the world’s most polluting industries. Left unabated, pollution and waste is set to worsen. We urgently need to accelerate circular fashion, which is the best way to let fashion thrive without costing the earth.

“Working from our Hong Kong headquarters, and with our Asia focus, we want to redress — to remedy and set right — fashion, by collaborating with bold fashion brand businesses and brilliant designer talent to create the fashion industry of the future, right now.”

Redress has over 170 university partners worldwide, and the Redress Academy, a free online learning platform, has benefited more than 120,000 students, designers, and industry professionals.

Applications for the Redress Design Award 2024 are now open worldwide to emerging designers and students with less than four years of professional experience until March 15.