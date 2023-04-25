Tommy Hilfiger president and chief brand officer Avery Baker to step down

The president and chief brand officer for Tommy Hilfiger, Avery Baker, will be stepping down from her position at the PVH Corp-owned brand “to pursue other opportunities”.

A spokesperson for the company told FashionUnited that Baker would be departing from the role this summer, while Martijn Hagman would continue to oversee the brand as CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe.

In a statement, the spokesperson said: “We appreciate Avery’s contributions to the Tommy Hilfiger brand – from driving product elevation and iconic brand moments to embracing early on that brands have a responsibility to make a positive impact on our planet and in the lives of our consumers. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours.”

Baker initially joined Tommy Hilfiger in 1998, and only took on the newly established president role in 2020 after serving in a series of positions throughout the company.

Next to working with Hagman and Hilfiger himself, Baker set out to achieve long-term potential in each region the brand operated in, she said at the time of her appointment, while also transforming the company “inside out”.

Prior to stepping into the role, Baker served as chief brand officer from 2014, during which time she was credited with delivering a new brand vision that combined pop culture, fashion, technology and entertainment.