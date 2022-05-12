Tommy Hilfiger reveals sustainably-centred partnership with Shawn Mendes

American fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger has announced its ‘Play it Forward’ partnership with Canadian singer songwriter Shawn Mendes.

The collaboration, which kicks off with Mendes serving as the face of the brand’s summer 2022 campaign, will centre around its more sustainable product line. Items used in the imagery consist of organic cotton and vintage pieces, with many garments reminiscent of archival Hilfiger designs.

Next to the campaign, Tommy Hilfiger will be supporting the musician's upcoming Wonder: The World Tour, where Mendes will sport some custom Hilfiger styles made from sustainable materials. Additionally, the PVH-owned brand said it will be donating one million dollars to help mitigate the environmental impact of the tour.

It comes as Mendes announced his commitment to making his world tour climate positive, with the goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 50 percent per show compared to his previous tour in 2019. Much of Tommy Hilfiger’s investment will go towards regenerative cotton farming as part of the tour’s Sustainability and Tour Greening Programme.

To round the partnership off, Mendes will be collaborating with Tommy Hilfiger on a co-designed capsule collection, set to launch spring 2023, which will reimagine past styles through recycled fabric and new material production practices.