Tommy Hilfiger to launch US resale programme with ThredUp

Tommy Hilfiger is set to join the resale craze with the launch of a new 360-resale programme made in partnership with ThredUp.

The PVH-owned brand’s new initiative will allow US-based consumers to resell their Tommy Hilfiger items by filling a box and shipping it to ThredUp for free.

In return for resellable women’s, men’s or kid’s items, customers will receive Tommy Hilfiger shopping credit that is redeemable both online and in-store.

The American brand joins a growing list of retailers partnering with ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service offer, which aims to provide a customisable resale experience for its participants.

“This partnership is our latest step on our journey to becoming a fully circular brand,” says Esther Verburg, EVP sustainable business and innovation, Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, in a release.

Verburg continued: “We’re excited to launch this program with ThredUp, which helps us create more value out of our existing product and connect with our consumers in a new way. The US market is packed with circular potential, and together with ThredUp, we’re hoping to make a long-lasting difference.”

The partnership builds on the brand’s ‘Waste Nothing and Welcome All’ mission, through which it has stated that it is aiming to be a fully circular brand by 2030.

It closely follows Tommy Hilfiger’s launch on rental platforms Rotaro and My Wardrobe HQ, both of which provide a circular clothing solution for UK customers.