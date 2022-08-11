Tommy Hilfiger to open ‘creative playground’ inspired by Warhol

PVH-owned Tommy Hilfiger has revealed it will be opening an “experiential creative playground” inspired by Andy Warhol’s famous New York studio.

Set to open autumn 2022, ‘Tommy Factory’ will run alongside the brand’s New York Fashion Week return, building on its runway concept that is set to celebrate the city’s culture.

The creative space will also debut in Tommy Hilfiger’s upcoming autumn campaign, which will feature the likes of Kate Moss, Travis Barker and Jon Batiste.

In a release, creative director Tommy Hilfiger said on the launch: “Tommy Factory isn’t a physical space, it’s a mindset. Andy’s fascination with pop culture always captured the heart and spirit of American society.”

Hilfiger referenced his own history with Warhol’s studio, the Factory, noting it “was the place to be” and adding: “It is still his approach that drives me to engage with the cutting-edge communities building new creative experiences.”

The Tommy Factory experience, which will take place September 11, will include installations inspired by the New York artist, and will bring guests together in both a digital and physical setting.