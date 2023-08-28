Too Faced co-founders launch new ‘clean’ beauty brand

Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson, the co-founders of Too Faced, have unveiled a new “clean” beauty brand as part of their latest venture.

Dubbed ‘Polite Society’, the duo are looking to continue pushing their “signature rebellious creativity” through a line that they say utilises “cutting-edge innovation, clean-science technology and cruelty-free, vegan and natural ingredients”.

Launching exclusively at beauty retailer Ulta, the brand’s first four products include a mascara, lip plumping oil gloss, a foundation and a blush and glow face palette.

Blandino and Johnson saw previous success with Estée Lauder-owned Too Faced Cosmetics, which they founded together in 1998.

The brand was acquired by ELC in a “record-breaking” 1.45 billion dollar sale in 2016, with the two creatives later stepping down from their leadership role in May 2022 to “pursue other entrepreneurial opportunities”.

Since then, the pair went on to co-found cross-category incubator Toy Box Brands in June of this year, a company that aims to aid and launch brands that can garner a similar acclaim to Too Faced.

Toy Box’s debut brand, Diamond Drunk, launched in July offering nontoxic jewellery cleaner and other accessories, many available on a subscription basis. Polite Society is the firm’s second owned brand.