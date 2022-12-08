Top 4 schools in FT European Business School ranking offer fashion programme

Financial news publication the Financial Times (FT) has revealed the top European Business Schools of 2022. The top four schools of 2022 all offer at least one fashion programme, such as fashion business, fashion management or a programme that considers retail or luxury.

French business school HEC Paris is number one in the 2022 ranking, retaining its top spot for the fourth year in a row and the 11th time overall, a new record. It is followed by London Business School.

ESCP business school, which has six campuses across Europe, comes in third this year and Italian business school SDA Bocconi closes off the top four, moving up one spot in the ranking since last year.

The FT European Business School ranking contains 95 European institutions in total, out of which 24 are located in France (four institutions in the 2022 top 10 are located in France), 18 in the UK and eight in Germany.

The annual list of business schools published by FT is a composite ranking. It is based on annual data about the performance of European institutions in the FT global rankings of Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes, executive MBA programmes, Master programmes in management and what FT defines as ‘custom and open-enrolment non-degree executive education courses.’