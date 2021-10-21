Tory Burch and Parsons partner on Empowering Future Fashion Leaders scholarship

Parsons School of Design has announced a five-year multidisciplinary partnership with designer and businesswoman Tory Burch, including the establishment of the Empowering Future Fashion Leaders scholarship fund at the institution.

Additionally, Burch will provide a gift of a one million dollar fund that aims to provide ongoing financial support to students every year.

The partnership and fund intend to span a multitude of academic disciplines at Parsons, with students studying BFA Fashion Design, MFA Textiles and AAS Marketing and Communications gaining the opportunity to engage with the Tory Burch clothing brand.

Participants will receive mentorship from the Tory Burch team during visits to the brands’ ateliers, alongside public lectures and work experience by the design house. Additionally, the scholarship fund looks to reduce the financial burden of Parsons students, composed to support educational admittance.

“Parsons is very proud to partner with Tory Burch to offer greater access to fashion education and industry-focused curricular experiences,” said Ben Barry, dean of the School of Fashion at Parsons, in a statement.

He continued: “Tory’s purpose-driven approach to fashion business has created a new model for the industry and her designs, driven by deep research, have become iconic in narratives of American fashion. Tory is an inspiration to our students, and I am so eager for them to learn from her and her team.”