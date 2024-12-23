Tory Burch posts sales and profit growth in UK and Germany

American lifestyle brand Tory Burch’s UK arm has reported a revenue increase of 16.4 percent to 28.44 million pounds for the year to December 30, 2023.

The company attributed the increase in annual sales to strong ecommerce operations and increased sales in the group’s retail stores. The company operates three stores in the UK and two retail stores in Germany.

Gross margin increased 66.9 percent, while profit for the year rose to 3.3 million pounds compared to 342,000 pounds in the previous year. Operating profit increased from 398,000 pounds to 2.5 million pounds and pre-tax profit jumped from 454,000 pounds to 2.8 million pounds.

The luxury women's fashion label founded by American designer Tory Burch in 2004, is based in Manhattan, New York, United States.