Tremaine Emory and Colm Dillane among CFDA’s new members

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has unveiled 10 new designer additions to its membership roster for the current year.

Among the new members are accessory designer Brandon Blackwood, founder of Kidsuper Colm Dillane, founder of Denim Tears and creative director of Supreme Tremaine Emory, creative director of Maison Schiaparelli Daniel Roseberry and designer of Luar Raul Lopez.

Other additions include Greg Lauren, Elena Velez, Danielle Hirsch of bridal brand Danielle Frankel, Native American designer Jamie Okuma of J.Okuma and LA designer Rio Uribe from Gypsy Sport.

In a release, Lisa Smilor, CFDA’s executive vice president, said: “These ten designers were purposely selected and invited by the board of directors, which is a great honour.

“The CFDA looks forward to their active participation within the organisation and working together to help champion and elevate American fashion and drive positive change.”

The announcement comes just four months after the organisation selected Thom Browne as its new chairman, tasking the designer with bolstering the American fashion industry to contribute to the global economy.

On the new additions, Browne said: “It’s so important for the world to see talent at the highest levels coming from America.

“Our newest members represent everything America has to offer… diversity… creativity… and true individual talent.”

The designer additions bring the total CFDA membership to 458.