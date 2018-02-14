Trent clocks in a net profit of Rs 37.89 crore in Q3

For the third quarter ended December 2017, Tata group retail firm Trent has reported a separate net profit of Rs 37.89 crore. The company’s total expenses were Rs 470.29 crore. It had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 37.72 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago. Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 525.55 crore. It was Rs 446.72 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

As per the company the results for the quarter and period ended on December ’17 include results of value fashion business acquired by the company with effect from 1st October 2017. From this time results for the quarter and period ended on Dec’17 are not comparable with agreeing quarter and period of the previous year. Trent says the results of the quarter were not comparable with the corresponding period of previous fiscal, which included a net exceptional gain.

Results for the half year ended September 2015 are not comparable with results of corresponding half year of the previous year which included net exceptional gain of Rs 70.10 crore. Exceptional income Rs 0.28 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2015 represents write back of excess provision for contingency made in the prior years. Trent operates departmental store chain Westside.