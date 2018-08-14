Trent Q1 sales up, touches Rs 596 crore

Trent’s net sales for the three month period ended June 30, 2018, was Rs 596.30 crores as compared to Rs 510.19 crores during the three month period ended June 30, 2017. The company’s net profit for the three month was Rs 38.35 crores as against Rs 38.15 crores for the three month period ended June 30, 2017. EPS, was Rs 1.15. Trent Hypermarket is 50:50 joint venture between Tata and British retailer Tesco. Established in 1998 and part of the Tata group, Trent operates Westside, one of India’s largest and fastest growing retail chains; Star Bazaar, a hypermarket chain, and Landmark a family entertainment format store.

Trent has chosen to be in just a few cities because it feels building a customer brand is easier if it is present in a small number of cities. Trent plans to open 50 retail stores in Hyderabad in the next two or three years, apart from setting up a distribution centre. The expansion is part of the 200 stores planned for Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bangalore.