Trent’s profit up 37 per cent in Q2

Tata Group’s retail arm Trent’s net profit has gone up 37 per cent to reach Rs 29 crore for Q2 of current fiscal compared to Rs 21 crore in the same quarter in the last fiscal. In Q1, Trent had posted a profit of Rs 38 crore boosted by pre GST sales in the month of June. The slowdown in July and transition into the GST regime have impacted the figures this quarter.

In a BSE filing Trent said revenue for the quarter jumped 15 per cent to Rs 534 crore as against Rs 463 crore while expenses also rose 13 per cent to Rs 491 crore from the 433 crore in the corresponding quarter of the fiscal 2016-17.

Trent runs and operates the Spanish fashion brand Zara in India through a joint venture Inditex Trent, and the Tata Group. It also owns Westside, one of India’s largest and fastest growing retail chains. In FY16, Trent had reported consolidated total income of Rs 2464 crore and PAT (Profit after Tax) of Rs 63 crore. Zara’s sales revenue for FY16-17 in India was Rs 1,023 crore while its profit was Rs 48 crore. Trent currently operates 93 Westside stores and 18 Zara stores across the country.