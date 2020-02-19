Trent’s Q3 net profit grows 38 per cent

For the third quarter Trent’s standalone net profit grew 38 per cent. Revenue from operations jumped 32.5 per cent. There was a 13 per cent growth in ebitda and ten per cent same-store sales growth.

Trent a Tata Group company is witnessing positive traction for its lifestyle retail concepts and consequently pursuing a substantially accelerated growth program across the Westside, Zudio and Star formats. Westside continues to be one of the most successful, established franchises, deriving 97 per cent of share of revenues from private label brands. Over the last six years, Westside has sustained its same stores sales growth at seven per cent plus. Exceptional ramp-up in store addition in non-metros, mainly through the Zudio format, a value fashion business, is one of the major growth drivers in coming years.

In August 2019, Trent's promoter, Tata Sons, invested Rs 950 crores in the company by acquiring 23.17 million shares at a price of Rs 410 per equity share on a preferential basis. Trent is likely to mobilize about Rs 600 crores through a qualified institutional placement issue.