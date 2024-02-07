Trent’s revenue and profit accelerate in the third quarter

Third quarter revenues at Tata Group company Trent Limited reached 3,521 crores, increase of 58 percent, while pre-tax profit of 447 crores jumped 113 percent compared to the same quarter last year.

The company reported 39 percent increase in revenues and 47 percent increase in pre-tax profit over the third quarter of 2020.

Overall, the company said in a statement that operating EBIT margin for the quarter was 13 percent.

Commenting on the company’s third quarter update, Noel N Tata, Chairman, Trent Limited said: "Our lifestyle offerings across concepts, categories and channels witnessed strong momentum in Q3FY24. We will continue to expand and deepen our store presence with the aim of being ever more proximate and convenient to customers reinforcing our brand promise.”

The company’s fashion concepts registered LFL growth of over 10 percent and emerging categories including beauty and personal care, innerwear and footwear contributed over 19 percent of the standalone revenues. Online revenues continued to grow through Westside.com and other Tata group platforms and currently contribute over 5 percent of Westside’s total revenues.

The company’s Star business also registered operating revenue growth of 26 percent compared to the same period last year.

As of December 31, 2023, the company’s portfolio included 227 Westside, 460 Zudio and 28 stores across other lifestyle concepts. During the quarter, Trent Limited added five Westside and 50 Zudio stores across 36 cities including 13 new cities.