Trove appoints Gayle Tait as CEO

Branded e-commerce development firm Trove has announced the promotion of its president Gayle Tait to CEO, effective immediately.

Tait will succeed Andy Ruben, who has served as the company’s CEO since its founding in 2011.

In a release, Ruben said on Tait’s appointment: “Since Gayle joined Trove nearly 18 months ago, her contributions have been transformative. Her leadership, vision and operational expertise will undoubtedly propel Trove to new heights as we continue to build our technology platform and grow across luxury and other categories.”

Ruben continued: “I look forward to supporting Gayle in her new role as CEO and playing an even larger role in creating a more sustainable, circular retail economy.”

Tait, who carries over two decades of management, marketing and commercial experience, has served as president of Trove and a member of its board since January 2021. She has previously worked in various leadership roles for the likes of Google and L’Oréal, where she was tasked with leading transformations and scaling.

Last year, Trove raised over 77 million dollars in Series D funding, stating that it planned to continue globally expanding and growing its list of retail partners.

The tech company currently operates resale platforms with the likes of Lululemon, Patagonia and Levi’s.