True Fit extends partnership with Google Cloud

Personalisation platform TrueFit has announced the extension of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud, which will see it establish stronger integrations of its BigQuery services.

It comes as TrueFit looks to optimise how it serves and shares the data from its fashion dataset Fashion Genome with its brand partners.

Currently, the service allows users to access insights and provide fit personalisation to shoppers in order to improve their buying experience.

With the extension, the firm will now leverage data warehousing solution BigQuery, as well as its Analytics Hub, in order to offer “more actionable insights to its retail partners”.

In a release, Raj Chandrasekaran, CTO at TrueFit, said: "Optimising how data is served and powering more actionable insights through our Google Cloud integration means our retail partners can deliver great shopping experiences, higher conversion, and ultimately greater revenue.

“Our ability to process volumes of data and exchange data easily with our customers have been propelled forward by collaborating with BigQuery and Analytics Hub."