True Religion does 7 million dollars in Cyber Week sales

True Religion, the brand that rose to fame for their jeans, has announced that e-commerce sales on this year’s Cyber Week rose to a record-setting 7 million dollars. These sales represent the largest volume week in the company’s history, reflecting a 45 percent increase in sales for the week over 2020. The company also announced that during this same period, its conversion rate and traffic rose 20 percent and 15 percent.

“We are thrilled with our record-setting performance during the critical Cyber Week period, which includes our biggest sales days of the year,” said Michael Buckley, CEO of True Religion, in a statement. “As part of our business transformation, we have spent a significant amount of time learning who our customers are, what they want and how they want to shop, and we are now able to deliver that experience. Our strategic decision to diversify our marketing channels has resulted in significantly increased demand for our products and our focus on inventory management allowed us to satisfy this demand throughout the entire Cyber Week shopping event.”

True Religion expects to do well more than 100 million dollars in e-commerce sales next year and anticipates that online sales will represent 50 percent of revenues by 2025, up from 35 percent this year.

In a statement, True Religion’s executive vice president of digital, Angela Clark, said, “We have a tremendous opportunity to scale the True Religion brand through product expansion, expanded distribution channels, and enhanced digital marketing efforts. Our digital-first mindset has been instrumental in propelling the brand into a true omnichannel experience for our customers, regardless of where they shop.”

She added that, “While this is proving to be a challenging holiday season for some retailers, we are pleased with our performance to date. We believe our commitment to serving our customers by transforming to a digital-first brand positions us well for the remainder of this holiday season and beyond.”