True Religion establishes accessory licensing deal with GMA Group

True Religion has announced it has made an exclusive licensing agreement with Concept One Accessories and Capelli/Ballet, divisions of multi-business firm GMA Group.

The deal covers men’s, women’s and children’s cold weather accessories, fashion headwear and jewellery, as well as handbags, small leather goods and hair accessories.

“This is the first time we are bringing the full power of our group to a brand licence opportunity, and represents our new go to market strategy that we will be adopting as we approach new brands and licences,” said Sam Hafif, president and CEO of Concept One, in a release.

Hafif continued: “With True Religion, we see an opportunity to drive 50 million to 75 million dollars in retail sales across all of our product categories. We are very excited about this partnership and the power of the True Religion brand.”

As part of the agreement, design and creative execution for accessories will be led by the American brand’s creative director Zihaad Wells, with the first collection to launch in stores by August 2022.

“This strategic partnership builds on our commitment to elevate and nurture the True Religion customer experience, affording all genders to enjoy our brand across more categories,” said Paul Rosengard, EVP of wholesale and licensing.