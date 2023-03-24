True Religion introduces loyalty programme as part of digital-first transformation

American denim and sportswear brand True Religion has announced the launch of a new loyalty programme as it continues to implement a series of strategic initiatives to move towards becoming a digital-first, DTC brand.

‘True Fam’ aims to reward the brand’s most loyal customers with personalised experiences and exclusive perks in a bid to develop a “deeper relationship” while also increasing customer lifetime value.

In a release, Michael Buckley, CEO of the brand, said: “Customer retention is one of our top priorities as we evolve to become primarily a DTC brand.

“Our new True Fam loyalty programme will allow us to maximise customer retention and customer lifetime value, both of which are essential to True Religion’s continued growth.”

Created alongside the brand’s community, the three-tiered programme allows members to earn and redeem points across all customer touchpoints, including in-store, online and via a mobile app.

Each tier, which customers can work their way through, are differentiated by spending threshold and rewards, offering points based on spend, welcome discounts, birthday discounts and early access to sales.

The programme will be rolled out to customers across all of True Religion’s channels throughout spring, with in-app notifications, emails and SMS to help promote the scheme.

Speaking on True Fam, Scott McCabe, SVP digital, noted that loyal customer spend 67 percent more on average than new ones, and rewards influence about two-thirds of customers.

McCabe added: “Furthermore, our most valuable customers aren’t just the ones who spend the most money.

“True Fam allows us to prioritise shoppers who refer True Religion to their friends and family while also tailoring their experiences based on purchase history and tier status.”