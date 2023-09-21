True Religion to expand in Asia, Africa and the Middle East

US denim brand True Religion has announced plans to expand its international presence in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

In a statement, True Religion said that it plans to enter new markets, including India, Indonesia, South Korea, the Philippines, South Africa, Lebanon, and Qatar, as part of its global expansion strategy. Bringing the total number of markets outside the US to 26.

The brand adds that it will open new stores in Mumbai, Jakarta, Manila and Johannesburg this autumn, followed by retail spaces in Shanghai, Beijing and Seoul in spring next year.

This follows the brand’s expansion into China earlier this year under an exclusive partnership with Aurorae Group. The first of these new stores will open in Q1 of 2024 in Beijing and Shanghai, with more to follow in the second half of the year.

Michael Buckley, chief executive officer at True Religion, said: “Global expansion into high growth markets, anchored by our expansion into China, remains a key strategy for us for the near future.

“We are excited to work with our partners in these dynamic regions and are committed to delivering a premium brand experience to True Religion shoppers across the globe.”

The company adds that store formats will vary by market, ranging from dedicated boutiques from 1000 – 1500 square feet to shop-in-shops. All stores will carry True Religion’s core collections for men and women along with key items and a locally curated selection to appeal to specific market preferences.

In addition, some partners will also offer select wholesale opportunities to other multi-brand retailers in their regions.