Trump announces definitive peace agreement with Iran and reopening of Hormuz

Madrid – The president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, has announced that the country has reached a definitive peace agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran. This will put an end to the armed confrontations between the two countries and will allow for the complete, toll-free reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The treaty will be officially signed by representatives of both countries this coming Friday, June 19, 2026.

The armed conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran erupted with attacks by the first two countries against the Islamic republic last Saturday, February 28. A contentious bilateral ceasefire, fraught with tension, was announced in early April. Three months have now passed, leading to a definitive treaty to end this latest conflict that has been shaking the entire Middle East region since the beginning of the year. The agreement has now been finalised, with only a few minor issues remaining to be settled before its final signing this Friday, June 19, 2026.

The president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, made the announcement via his official account on his social network, Truth. The profile serves as a de facto press office for his presidency, frequently used to disseminate significant information affecting the country and its foreign relations. This time, the news concerned the definitive peace agreement reached with the Republic of Iran. Trump reported the news just a few hours after admonishing Israel for its recent attacks in Lebanon. He was also participating in the “UFC Freedom 250” celebrations. The highly controversial fight took place on Sunday evening, June 14, 2026, Washington DC time, on the White House lawns. It was held to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the country's founding and President Trump's 80th birthday. The event featured the undisputed lightweight title fight, which resulted in a victory for American Justin Gaethje over Spanish-Georgian Ilia Topuria.

“The agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,” President Donald Trump announced on his Truth account at 11:29pm this Sunday, June 14, US East Coast time. “Congratulations to all,” the US president celebrated, before continuing to decree that “I hereby fully authorise the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and, simultaneously, authorise the immediate withdrawal of the United States naval blockade.” He added, concluding with “ships of the world, start your engines” and “let the oil flow!”.

Following up on that first announcement, about an hour later, around 12:27am on Monday, June 15, Washington DC time, Trump posted an additional note, also on Truth. He highlighted that “this great agreement will bring peace and security to the entire region.” The US president congratulated himself, stating, “Many presidents have tried to achieve peace with Iran, and all have failed before me.” He continued, “The leaders of the region have, for the first time, found a president who can help them achieve true peace.” “With the opening of the strait after the signing of the agreement on Friday, and the removal of the mines, oil will flow again at both ends for the region, and for the world.”

Signing on Friday, June 19, in Switzerland

It has not yet been confirmed who will participate in the treaty signing ceremony. It is not even out of the question that the US president himself, who is travelling to Europe this week for the G7 summit starting this Monday in the French city of Évian, may ratify it. However, the prime minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, had already announced that the signing would take place on Friday before Trump did. The Pakistani leader, acting as a mediator in the negotiations, also added that the signing will take place in Switzerland. He confirmed that the treaty includes an end to all military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.

“After intense negotiations, we are pleased to announce that a Peace Agreement has been reached between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Sharif announced on his official X account. Under the agreement, “both parties have declared an immediate and definitive cessation of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.” He continued, “The official signing ceremony will take place on Friday, June 19, in Switzerland.” Looking ahead to the ceremony, he added, “we thank the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict.” “We also express our sincere gratitude to our brothers in this mediation effort, to the great leadership of the state of Qatar, for their support in reaching this agreement.” “We especially thank the visionary leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkey for their immense contributions in this regard.” “With the agreement now closed, the mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week.” These “pre-implementation talks,” the prime minister of Pakistan noted, “will lay the groundwork for the technical negotiations and the official signing ceremony.”