Trump announces ‘significant’ trade agreement

US President Donald Trump announced a “significant” trade agreement with a “large and highly respected country”.

He announced via his online platform, Truth Social, that there would be a press conference on Thursday morning (local time). The Republican did not disclose which country it was, but reports suggest it is the UK.

A British government spokesperson told the PA news agency on Thursday morning that Prime Minister Keir Starmer would provide an update on negotiations with the US later in the day. The United States is an “indispensable” ally.

According to the New York Times, several British media outlets also reported on an agreement between the two countries. However, the extent of the agreement remained unclear. On the BBC, an expert warned that it could involve measures that apply for a relatively short period and only cover certain sectors of the economy.

Currently, most British export goods are subject to US tariffs of 10 percent, but steel and aluminium, as well as cars and car parts, are subject to 25 percent tariffs. The UK recently concluded a comprehensive and long-term free trade agreement with India, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaking of a new era of trade following the announcement.

Great britain only beginning?

For the US, it would be the first agreement with a major trading partner since Trump's far-reaching imposition of punitive tariffs in early April. According to the US president, it should only be “the first of many” agreements. Trump was invited to the UK for a state visit by British King Charles III in February.

Reports suggest that the possible agreement with the US should not stand in the way of a possible rapprochement between the British and the EU. US food standards, which would be a point of contention with the EU, are not expected to be recognised. The “Financial Times” reported that so-called chlorine-washed chicken and hormone-treated beef would not be available in British supermarkets.

Starmer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa plan to initiate a deepening of joint relations at an EU summit with the UK on May 19. There has also been speculation about a dynamic agreement on animal health and food standards.