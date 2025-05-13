Trump maringally lowers US tariff barrier for Temu and co.

Even after the temporary easing of the trade dispute, Donald Trump continued to make business difficult in the US for Chinese online retailers like Temu and Shein. Until recently, they benefited from the fact that goods deliveries with a value of less than 800 dollars were exempt from tariffs. Since the beginning of May, however, a tariff of 120 percent was due, with a minimum charge of 100 dollars per package.

Now, US President Trump lowered the tariff rate to 54 percent, but the minimum charge of 100 dollars remains. According to an edict from the US president, it is scheduled to rise to 200 dollars on June 1, as planned.

US consumers usually order inexpensive goods from Temu, Shein and others. With the new regulation, these will be much more expensive than before. It should be cheaper for online retailers to bring the items to US warehouses and sell them from there. After the agreement with Beijing, the standard tariff for products from China was reduced to 30 percent for 90 days.

US retailers criticised the so-called de minimis rule for duty-free deliveries worth less than 800 dollars as unfair assistance for their Chinese rivals. Trump also justified the procedure by saying that the dangerous drug fentanyl was also entering the country in this way.

In recent weeks, Chinese online retailers increased prices in the US because the exemption was dropped.