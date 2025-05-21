Trying on clothes with your own photo and price alert: Google expands AI functions within shopping

Google is expanding its AI functions within Shopping. Users will soon be able to not only search for and buy products, but also virtually try on clothing using their own photo and track price changes of products. Lilian Rincon, vice-president of product management at Google, announced this in a recent news report.

The improved try-on tool, called try on me, responds to the growing demand for hybrid shopping solutions. Google's research shows that 59 percent of online shoppers are dissatisfied with their purchase, often because the product looks different than expected. After uploading a personal photo, the garment is digitally projected onto the body.

In addition to this fitting room function, Google is also introducing a price alert. This allows users to track price changes of selected products. After selecting the desired product, the ‘agent-checkout’ supports the purchasing process via Google Pay.

The new functions within Shopping are based on Google's AI model Gemini and use the extensive Shopping Graph – a global product and seller database with more than 50 billion listings from both international and local retailers. This gives users real-time access to relevant information such as customer reviews, prices, available colours and the current stock status.

The functions will be rolled out in the United States over the coming months. It is not yet known when these AI functions will become available in other countries.

FashionUnited has contacted Google for more information on international availability and the impact of this technology for fashion companies.