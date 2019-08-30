TT Ltd’s quarterly income sees a dip

TT’s total income was Rs 106.97 crores during the period ended June 30, 2019, as compared to Rs 173 crores during the period ended March 31, 2019. Net profit was Rs 0.37 crores for the period ended June 30, 2019, as against Rs 0.84 crores for the period ended March 31, 2019. EPS was Rs 0.18 for the period ended June 30, 2019, as compared to Rs 0.39 for the period ended March 31, 2019.

Total income was Rs 106.97 crores during the period ended June 30, 2019, as compared to Rs 117.98 crores during the period ended June 30, 2018. Net profit was Rs 0.37 crores for the period ended June 30, 2019, as against Rs 0.58 crores for the period ended June 30, 2018. EPS was Rs 0.18 for the period ended June 30, 2019, as compared to Rs 0.27 for the period ended June 30, 2018.

TT has a strong presence in the innerwear segment in north and east India through its flagship TT brand. It also exports yarn and fabric to 65-odd countries. The company has shifted focus from spinning to branded garments especially inner wear and casual wear. Going forward TT’s garment business is expected to grow by 30 to 40 per cent.