Tyrone Sarucan joins Refined Brands as chief financial officer

Refined Brands has appointed Tyrone Sarucan as chief financial officer (CFO), effective October 23, 2023.

Founded in February 2021, Refined Brands portfolio includes Celtic & Co., Turtle Doves, Kettlewell Colours, and Frugi.

Commenting on Sarucan’s appointment as CFO, James Williams, managing director of Refined Brands, said: “Tyrone brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of finance, having held key leadership positions at PVH working on brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein as part of the group. He will play a key role in the next phase of growth for Refined Brands, expanding its portfolio of British heritage, digital-first brands.”

Sarucan, the company said in a statement, joins from PVH where he has served in various positions since 2015, most recently as VP of finance and operations, Northern Europe (UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Nordics, and Baltics). Prior to this he was leading auditing teams at PwC in the UK and Australia.

“The group has a unique and distinct family of sustainable brands with a management team dedicated to the overarching strategy and vision in pushing this agenda forwards. Each brand in the group has a differentiated proposition, which makes this such an exciting journey ahead,” added Sarucan.