UK Amazon workers plan more strikes ahead of Black Friday

Workers of Amazon in the UK have gone on another strike and are planning more as they continue to demand for better pay from the marketplace giant.

GMB Union said that more than 1,000 workers in Coventry are currently taking part in the strike, while the organisation further announced a strike ballot at the retailer’s new Birmingham-based fulfilment centre.

Strike action in Coventry is also set to take place November 8 and 9, as well as on Black Friday – November 24 – as part of GMB’s overall industrial action for the discount shopping holiday.

In a statement, Rachel Fagan, GMB organiser, said: “This is an unprecedented and historic moment with low paid workers taking on one of the world’s most powerful corporations. This action will bring the total days lost at Amazon to strike action to nearly 30.

“Now we’re seeing industrial action snowballing with workers launching a new strike vote at Amazon Birmingham.”

The move comes after GMB criticised Amazon’s pay offer of one pound an hour, with Fagan commenting at the time that the news brought “little comfort” to the thousands of Amazon workers.

She added: “Amazon has spent millions fighting their own workers over union rights and fair pay.

“GMB members have forced a pay rise from one of the world’s most powerful corporations - but Amazon can and must do better.”