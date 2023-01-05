UK Amazon workers to strike for first time over pay

Amazon workers in the UK have announced plans to strike against the tech giant for the first time over a pay dispute.

The action was announced by GMB Union, who said employees of Amazon’s Coventry warehouse are set to stage a walk out on January 25.

According to the union, a December ballot saw the majority of workers vote in favour of the strike, which has come to light over the company’s 50 pence per hour pay offer.

In the announcement, Amanda Gearing, GMB senior organiser, said the employees are “set to make history” as they put themselves “on the line to fight for what’s right”.

Gearing continued: “But people working for one of the most valuable companies in the world shouldn’t have to threaten strike action just to win a wage they can live on.

“GMB urges Amazon UK bosses to give workers a proper pay rise and avoid industrial action altogether.”

However, dispute over how effective the strike will be has taken hold over the discussion.

According to Sky News, only a fifth of the warehouse’s workers are affiliated to the GMB Union, while Amazon has previously said under 300 of its 1,400 workers at the location are linked to the organisation.

There is not yet any indication as to the level of impact customers could face amid the upcoming strike.