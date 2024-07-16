UK fashion tech start-up Hey Savi secures 2.2 million pounds funding

Hey Savi, the new UK fashion search and recommendation platform, has secured 2.2 million pounds in investment.

The all-female founded, UK technology start-up aims to use advanced artificial intelligence (AI) alongside unique customer and fashion data, to completely reshape the way fashion lovers search and shop online, delivering a highly personalised solution for customers to find and buy their perfect outfit.

The start-up is founded by entrepreneurs Victoria Peppiatt, Angela Vinci, and Sarah Daniel. Recognised by Management Today as Tech Entrepreneur of the Year, Peppiatt is a second time tech founder, investor and NED, having exited her previous start-up, Phrasee, in 2022. In previous executive roles, Vinci has developed consumer products for some of the largest global fashion, retail, and technology brands including Farfetch, Gap, Sephora, Vinted and Apple. And Daniel, ex-global CEO of Prominate, brings her extensive experience of successfully scaling fast-growth profitable businesses across international markets.

The combination of an enormous market opportunity and the clear customer need for a more personalised online shopping experience is the driving force behind the launch of Hey Savi.

Hey Savi is supported by an industry leading advisory board including Gareth Jones, chief marketing officer at Sotheby's, ex-CMO at eBay and Farfetch, Robin Sutara, chief data officer at Databricks, ex-chief data officer at Microsoft and Richard Goold, partner at Wilson Sonsini.