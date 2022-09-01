UK government outlines new framework to boost industrial emissions standards

The UK government has announced the establishment of a new regulatory framework aimed at boosting industrial emissions standards and reducing air pollution.

The ‘Best Available Techniques’ programme will require manufacturing facilities in the UK’s largest sectors, including textiles and chemicals, to work together with regulators on identifying and applying up to date standards in a bid to reduce the output of harmful emissions.

This framework will bring together the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to work alongside industry and local councils in establishing these methods.

In a release, the government said the new programme moves away from the EU’s widely adopted regulatory framework towards a one “that better caters to UK businesses and the wellbeing of local communities”.

Its process will involve agreeing and setting emissions limits within environmental permits, determining suitable technologies to be used and providing industries with greater certainty when supporting cleaner investments.

“The new framework and collaborative approach will ensure higher standards for industrial emissions across the UK and a more effective governance structure to support industry in finding the best available techniques to meet these standards,” said Steve Double, environment minister, in the release.