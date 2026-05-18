UK jails driver for smuggling cocaine in shipment of Kim Kardashian underwear

London - A Polish driver was jailed for smuggling cocaine worth more than £7 million ($9.3 million) hidden in a lorry transporting Kim Kardashian's Skims underwear, UK police said Monday.

He was caught smuggling 90 kg of cocaine in the lining of the doors of the lorry, which was carrying 28 pallets of clothing belonging to Kardashian's shapewear brand Skims, the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

The driver, 40, was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison by a UK court on Monday following an NCA investigation. He was stopped by UK border forces as the lorry arrived in eastern England from the Netherlands last September.

"The truck had been specially adapted and a hide constructed in the skin of the rear trailer doors," the NCA said in a statement. "Organised crime groups use corrupt drivers like him to move Class A drugs often hidden on entirely legitimate loads such as this," NCA operations manager Paul Orchard said.

"The detection and investigation have removed a significant amount of cocaine whose profits are lost to the crime group behind the smuggling attempt, and with this driver they've lost an important enabler."