UK Prime Minister underscores value of British fashion

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has personally underscored the importance of the UK’s fashion sector.

In a post on LinkedIn, Mr Sunak said the fashion industry employs nearly 900,000 people and contributes 21 billions pounds to the UK economy.

The data was published in the ‘Value of the UK Fashion Industry’ report, commissioned by the British Fashion Council, which defines the industry and analyses the true breadth and economic value of the UK fashion industry for the first time.

“The British fashions of the 8,200 companies based here are known for their quality and unique design,” Mr Sunak said. "We’re home to iconic brands like Burberry and creative designers like Stella McCartney, who has spearheaded the use of more sustainable materials – including vegetable leather made from fungi – in her products."

"We are also world leaders in fashion education with six of the top fashion universities of the world based here."

London Fashion Week, which began last Friday, has a schedule packed with 46 catwalk shows and 127 brands taking part. Simone Rocha, JW Anderson and Richard Quinn were some of the highlights until now. Monday will see the hot ticket shows of Burberry under Daniel Lee and also guest brand Moncler Genius.