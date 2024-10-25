UK skiwear brand Perfect Moment opens first US-based warehouse

Ahead of opening its first store in the US, skiwear label Perfect Moment has now unveiled its first US-based warehouse and distribution centre as it looks to continue cementing its presence in the region.

Located in Dallas, Texas, the fulfilment centre is being operated in partnership with Quiet Platforms and is designed to better optimise order fulfilment and distribution across North America.

In a release, Perfect Moment CEO, Mark Buckley, said the centre demonstrated the company’s commitment to meeting the needs of North American customers.

He continued: “This is also made possible through our new partnership with the leading supply chain management company, Quiet Platforms.

“They will continue to play an important role as we further our expansion plans for the US, which includes our first physical store in Soho New York which will open later this month.”

Through this new centre, Perfect Moment can now utilise new shipping options, such as two-day and overnight delivery, as well as welcome lower fulfilment costs, addressing a wider goal to advance a margin expansion strategy.

Its opening comes as a response to the “rapid” expansion the brand has seen among its North American customer base, with US sales alone amounting to 10 million dollars, more than 40 percent of total net revenues in the last fiscal year.