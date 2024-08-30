UK start-up Ettos secures grant backing traceability technology

Nottingham-based tech start-up Ettos has secured a governmental grant to help enhance its platform that looks to aid local and national brands in the integration of Digital Product Passports (DPPs).

The funding was supplied by Innovate UK, a faction of the UK Research and Innovation agency dedicated to investing in science and research, as part of the organisation’s Creative Catalyst programme.

Ettos, founded by siblings Adriana Romano Batty and Gianni Romano, said the grant would fast track the development of its textile traceability platform, which aims to transform and accountability in the textile industry.

A large part of this is the implementation of DPPs, which are to become a requirement under upcoming UK and EU legislation in the coming years, and would force brands to provide detailed information about a product’s lifecycle in the form of digital records.

Ettos said that its platform would enable businesses to comply with this new legislation, and therefore meet legal requirements while catering to the increased demand for traceability among consumers.

Expanding on this, Gianni Romano, said: "The grant will enable us to integrate cutting-edge technologies that enhance the scalability and effectiveness of our platform.

“This will help brands drive comprehensive sustainability strategies, with material claim tracking and supply chain mapping all in one place."

The platform itself uses technology to track and verify the journey of textiles, from raw material to finished product, with the goal of helping consumers make more informed purchasing decisions.